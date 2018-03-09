“A two-year-old boy in Shanghai disabled his mother’s iPhone for the equivalent of 47 years after playing with it and repeatedly entering the wrong passcode, according to a Chinese media report,” Kristin Huang reports for The South China Morning Post.

“The incident happened in January after the phone was given to the child to watch educational videos online, the news website Kankanews.com said,” Huang reports. “The mother returned home one day and when she checked the phone found it had been disabled for 25 million minutes by pressing keys repeatedly when the handset requested the passcode be inputted, according to the article. Each time the wrong keys were pressed the phone was disabled for a period of time, the report said.”

“A phone technician at an Apple store in Shanghai was quoted as saying that the woman could either wait years to try to input her passcode again or wipe the contents of the handset clean and then reinstall files,” Huang reports. “‘I couldn’t really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father’s mistake,’ the woman was quoted as saying.”

