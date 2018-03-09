Apple patent application reveals new Lightning connector tip that could expand to create a liquid-tight seal

On Thursday, “the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to a possible next generation lightning connector that will be able to expand once connected to an iDevice such as an iPhone to create a liquid-tight seal,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Apple’s invention pertains to electrical connectors that have one or more gaskets or seals configured to impede moisture from penetrating the connector and/or electronic devices,” Purcher reports. “Various embodiments relate to a seal positioned on the connector plug and/or within an electronic device such that a liquid-tight seal is formed when the connector plug is mated with the electronic device.”

“In one example, a deformable peripheral seal is positioned between the receiving opening and the plurality of electrical contacts and the deformable peripheral seal has an aperture aligned with the receiving opening wherein the aperture is smaller than the receiving opening,” Purcher reports. “Apple’s patent FIG. 12A, an isometric view of plug connector #1215 is shown having first surface #1220 and second opposing surface #1225 that are tapered and formed from a deformable material configured to form a seal to a receptacle connector of an electronic device.”