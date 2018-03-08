Apple patent application reveals ear wingtips for AirPods and EarPods

“In September, Patently Apple posted a report about Apple winning four design patents in Hong Kong regarding AirPod ear hook tips,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Beyond design patents, today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple relating to this future product titled ‘Earphone Assemblies with Wingtips for Anchoring to a user.'”

“While such a product would a natural accessory for Apple to sell supporting AirPods, it could definitely hurt Apple suppliers like EarBuddyz,” Purcher reports. “Whether it’s an experiment or not is unknown at this time, as the wingstips currently come with the BeatsX earphones.”

“Apple’s patent application 20180070165 was filed back in Q3 2017. Considering that this is a patent application, the timing of such a product to market is unknown at this time,” Purcher reports. “One of the inventors of the patent is 21-year veteran industrial designer Christopher Stringer who worked under Jony Ive. Stringer left the company last year. The second designer and inventor is Apple’s Dusting Hatfield who has been with Apple 3.5 years.”



