“Apple would really, really like you to own more than one Apple Watch,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “And the tech giant has been granted a patent (number 9,912,799) for ‘switching between watches or other accessories’ that would make it easy to juggle (not literally) multiple smartwatches.”

“The patent involves systems and methods for allowing a user to switch between watches that have been paired with a device such as an iPhone,” Sellers writes. “In one embodiment, the watches automatically detect a removal of a first watch from a user’s wrist and an attachment of a second watch to the user’s wrist.”

Sellers writes, “Messages from the watches are transmitted to the device to allow the device to switch the active watch from the first watch to the second watch.”

