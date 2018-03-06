“The patent involves systems and methods for allowing a user to switch between watches that have been paired with a device such as an iPhone,” Sellers writes. “In one embodiment, the watches automatically detect a removal of a first watch from a user’s wrist and an attachment of a second watch to the user’s wrist.”
Sellers writes, “Messages from the watches are transmitted to the device to allow the device to switch the active watch from the first watch to the second watch.”
MacDailyNews Take: Very cool. This would work well for those who use one Apple Watch while running and/or at the gym and another for work, evening wear, etc.