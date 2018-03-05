“Last month a Texas woman was chased in a car by a complete stranger. Fearing for her life, she went to the police and found out that her iPhone settings may have been the reason,” Andrew Orr reports for The Mac Observer.

“It all started when Becca Wilcox stopped at a convenience store in San Angelo on her journey. She said there was no one else in the store except the clerk, and only one other person was getting gas. After fueling up she traveled east on Highway 87 toward Eden. That’s when she realized that the man that was getting gas was following her,” Orr reports. “Then, Becca’s iPhone 7 rang. The voice on the other end said, ‘Becca? It’s Jason. I’m behind you. Pull over.'”

“With no idea how he knew her name, she hung up and accelerated. She called her two daughters and asked them to track her location via the iPhone’s GPS,” Orr reports. “After turning into a police station, the man turned and drove off. An AT&T representative said that Becca’s iPhone may have been hacked using AirDrop.”

