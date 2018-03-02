“The California Highway Patrol is using a decoy bus in an effort to track down whoever has been shooting at buses along the I-280 corridor,” Chris Nguyen reports for KGO-TV. “Officers are driving bait buses hoping to draw fire from the suspect or suspects.”

“The agency is also getting help from the FBI,” Nguyen reports. “‘They’re looking at damage on the bus and looking at what angle the projectile is coming from,’ CHP Golden Gate Division Commander Ernest Sanchez said.”

“There have been 20 strikes in the past 45 days. Sanchez says they have a description of the vehicle they believe is involved in the attacks. They also have unmarked cars cruising the area between Woodside and Cupertino,” Nguyen reports. “A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest the person or people responsible.”

Read more in the full article here.