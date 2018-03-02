“Amazon has been quietly rolling out a new program over the past few months where delivery people will use photos to confirm your package has been delivered,” Shannon Liao reports for The Verge. “The photo of exactly where the package has been placed will be included in the notice of delivery so Amazon users know when it arrived and where it is, as first spotted by USA Today.”

“Sometimes an Amazon package can be misplaced or stolen, and Amazon’s refund policy means customers can request a duplicate of the original order,” Liao reports. “With the new Amazon Logistics Photo On Delivery program, the company would now be able to check if drivers successfully delivered the package and customers would know exactly where to find it.”

“The program is currently available in select markets, including Oregon, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and the Northern Virginia metro areas,” Liao reports. “Users who would like to maintain their privacy can opt out of having photos taken.”

A second later, phone notification from @amazon saying my package was delivered and there's a picture available for viewing lol pic.twitter.com/NOugVn7XPV — Heather (@Heather_PLS) September 7, 2017

