“Would you like to turn your iPad or iPod Touch into a dual-SIM mobile phone?” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “What about having two or three active phone numbers simultaneously on your iPhone?”

“Enter the SIMore E-Clips Box [US$$124.88],” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “This small box, which fits neatly into the palm of your hand, allows you to make and receive calls, surf the internet at high speed, send and receive SMS, using up to three SIM cards simultaneously, and without having to swap SIM cards or carry multiple devices.”

“The E-Clips Box can be used as a Wi-Fi hotspot allowing you to share your wireless connection with up to eight other users,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Additionally, the E-Clips Box features a microSD card slot that supports capacities up to 32-gigabytes, and this storage can be shared accessed by devices connected to it.”



“If you don’t want to carry the E-Clips Box separate to your iPhone, there are cases that allow it to be clipped to your device for the iPhone 8, 7, 6 and 6S, and iPhone 8 Plus, 7 Plus, 6 Plus and 6S Plus (with cases for other devices in the pipeline),” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “The E-Clips Box features a built-in rechargeable battery good for 8 hours of use.”

