“Steve Wozniak used to agree with Musk and Hawking’s foreboding about AI, but he doesn’t anymore, said the Apple co-founder at the Nordic Business Forum in Stockholm on January 24,” Clifford reports. “‘Artificial intelligence doesn’t scare me at all,’ Wozniak said… ‘I reversed myself.'”
“That’s because in cognitive ability, machines are eons behind even a young child. He’s not impressed,” Clifford reports. “In the end, Wozniak decided the human brain is so much more powerful than machines, that he is not worried about the existential threat to society that Musk and Hawkings have talked about.”
MacDailyNews Take: Okey-dokey, we’re with Woz!
And, conveniently, it’s the perfect excuse for the interns to do their one important job of the week: Tap That Keg!
To not becoming our robots’ pets: Hoist!
