“Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking have issued some terrifying predictions about the future of artificial intelligence,” Catherine Clifford reports for CNBC. “Musk has said AI is more dangerous than North Korea. He’s also warned it is ‘fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization.’ Hawking has said ‘AI could be the worst event in the history of our civilization. It brings dangers, like powerful autonomous weapons, or new ways for the few to oppress the many. It could bring great disruption to our economy.'”

“Steve Wozniak used to agree with Musk and Hawking’s foreboding about AI, but he doesn’t anymore, said the Apple co-founder at the Nordic Business Forum in Stockholm on January 24,” Clifford reports. “‘Artificial intelligence doesn’t scare me at all,’ Wozniak said… ‘I reversed myself.'”

“That’s because in cognitive ability, machines are eons behind even a young child. He’s not impressed,” Clifford reports. “In the end, Wozniak decided the human brain is so much more powerful than machines, that he is not worried about the existential threat to society that Musk and Hawkings have talked about.”

