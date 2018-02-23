“Snapchat’s value has fallen by $1.3 billion following its much criticized redesign,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “The explanation for the decline? A damaging tweet from reality TV star Kylie Jenner who Tweeted concerning her disapproval of the app, saying “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore?””

“Although Jenner followed up with a second tweet saying, “still love you tho snap,” the initial message has been retweeted close to 50,000 times. It’s not the only piece of evidence suggesting that fans aren’t feeling the new redesign,” Dormehl reports. “A Change.org petition has also attracted more than 1.2 million signatures from disgruntled users.”

“It seems the company may be losing its nerve when it comes to standing by its redesign,” Dormehl reports. “A response to the Change.org petition assured users that, “We hear you, and appreciate that you took the time to let us know how you feel. We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many.””

