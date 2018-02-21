“When Apple released its fiscal Q1 earnings it gave, as usual, its guidance for the coming quarter, including: ‘Revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion,'” J. M. Manness writes for Seeking Alpha. “Even the higher figure is well below the $65.73 billion that was analyst consensus. This fact, along with the overall market downturn, was the fuel for Apple’s strong correction.”

“‘Revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion’ would represent growth over the year-ago quarter. So at a very minimum, we are looking forward to probable growth,” Manness writes. “I believe that (barring any economic catastrophe) Apple will make the high-end number.”

“The most important thing is that in spite of the fact that analysts are disappointed with Apple’s guidance, at the upper figure there’s over 17% revenue growth,” Manness writes. “The market often focuses on the negatives in Apple reports. If we look at things realistically, then we see that the numbers are a lot more positive than at first glance.”

MacDailyNews Take: As always, the question remains: Apple can beat their guidance, but can they beat the analysts’ consensus expectations?

