“iTweakiOS, the development team behind the well-received CarrierCrack tweak for jailbroken iOS 9 and iOS 10 devices, has confirmed that a miraculous comeback could be on the cards. In true phoenix from the flames style, we could be about to witness the rebirth of CarrierCrack with iOS 11 compatibility,” Paul Morris reports for Redmond Pie.

“Historical versions of CarrierCrack have proven to be extremely popular with a community which is largely frustrated by the limitations placed upon them by their carrier or network,” Morris reports. “When CarrierCrack was updated and released for iOS 10 in January 2017 its compatibility was limited to carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T in the United States, and brought with it functionality such as free tethering and hotspot, an unlocked APN settings menu, additional QoS settings for voice and data, and enhanced 3G+ speeds for GSM users.”

“Those using the tweak on T-Mobile and AT&T also experience greater all-around coverage and better signal,” Morris reports. “It’s for those reasons that we imagine a rebirth of CarrierCrack would be extremely beneficial and well-received by the community.”

Read more in the full article here.