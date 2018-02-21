“The Apple CEO sat down with Fast Company for an interview that accompanied the magazine’s publication of a list of the world’s most innovative companies — which the Barron’s Next 50 component topped,” Marino-Nachison writes. “(Several other components, such as No. 2 Netflix, No. 3 Square, and No. 5 Amazon.com, weren’t far behind.)”
Marino-Nachison writes, “He takes some criticism with a huge grain of salt — and other criticism very seriously, notably when it comes from consumers.”
Customers are jewels. Every day I read a fair number of customer comments, and they vary widely. Some are writing positive things about a store experience, an employee who did an incredible job for them. Some are saying, “Hey, I want a feature that’s not in the product right now.” Some are saying this feature should work this way, some are saying they had a life-changing experience with our product. I can no longer read all of them, but I read a bunch of them, because it’s sort of like checking our blood pressure.
I tend to weight the ones that are most thoughtful. That doesn’t mean polite—I don’t mind people saying I’m ugly or whatever. It’s just, what level of thought is it? I care deeply about what users think. — Apple CEO Tim Cook
MacDailyNews Take: This reminds us of Lessley Anderson’s Vanity Fair article on Apple Desing Chief Jony Ive (October 9, 2014):
[Steve] Jobs was often perceived as a harsh manager, but Ive said that he was simply “beautifully focused,” with little time for “behavioral niceties.”
This trait was in full force during one design critique Ive recounted, in which the late Apple C.E.O. wasn’t exactly complimentary toward Ive and his team. After the meeting, Ive asked Jobs why he had been so brutal.
“We had been putting our heart and soul into this,” Ive said he told Jobs, telling his boss that he cared about “the team.” Jobs responded candidly: “No, Jony, you’re just really vain. You just want people to like you.”
Ive admitted the comment made him “really cross,” but only because Jobs had hit a nerve. Ive, who joined Apple full-time in 1992 and was deeply involved in establishing the look of its signature products, from the iMac to the iPhone 6+, said he ultimately agrees that it’s more important to do great work than make people happy.
