“You don’t have to be polite to get Tim Cook’s attention,” David Marino-Nachison writes for Barron’s. “Just have something smart to say.”

“The Apple CEO sat down with Fast Company for an interview that accompanied the magazine’s publication of a list of the world’s most innovative companies — which the Barron’s Next 50 component topped,” Marino-Nachison writes. “(Several other components, such as No. 2 Netflix, No. 3 Square, and No. 5 Amazon.com, weren’t far behind.)”

Marino-Nachison writes, “He takes some criticism with a huge grain of salt — and other criticism very seriously, notably when it comes from consumers.”

Customers are jewels. Every day I read a fair number of customer comments, and they vary widely. Some are writing positive things about a store experience, an employee who did an incredible job for them. Some are saying, “Hey, I want a feature that’s not in the product right now.” Some are saying this feature should work this way, some are saying they had a life-changing experience with our product. I can no longer read all of them, but I read a bunch of them, because it’s sort of like checking our blood pressure.

I tend to weight the ones that are most thoughtful. That doesn’t mean polite—I don’t mind people saying I’m ugly or whatever. It’s just, what level of thought is it? I care deeply about what users think. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

