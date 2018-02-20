“I occasionally use Chrome as browser on macOS. It’s a fine browser and I use it most of the day at work. But it always bugs me that Google sees fit to run update processes constantly, even if Chrome isn’t running,” Gabe writes for Mmacdrifter. “Luckily, I have Little Snitch on my Mac.”

“I create a ‘No Google’ and a ‘Ok Google’ profile in Little Snitch. These are basically mirror opposites,” Gabe writes. “The ‘No Google’ profile blocks all Google out-going and incoming connections for the Google apps. It still allows Safari or other applications to connect with Google.”

“Go ahead, watch your traffic and see how often the Google updaters run even when the app isn’t running. This isn’t about a privacy concern,” Gabe writes. “It’s about crumby decisions by Google to constantly phone home even when I’m not using their services.”

