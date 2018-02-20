“‘Even at the estimated almost flat annual volume share in 2018, Apple is well-positioned this year to generate a ‘Revenue Super Cycle’ taking iPhone generated revenues to record levels,’ Counterpoint Research Director Neil Shah said in a note,” Jon Swartz reports for Barron’s.

“The $1,000 smartphone — along with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus—helped propel Apple to a commanding 76% of smartphone revenue in North America and 57% in Europe, according to Counterpoint,” Swartz reports. “Consumers’ willingness to pay a premium for the new smartphones resulted in record revenue during Apple’s fiscal first quarter ($88.3 billion, up 13% from the year-ago period) and its best-ever net income of $20.1 billion, and it widened its gap in market share with rival Samsung.”

