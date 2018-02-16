“U.S. stocks erased earlier gains on Friday after news broke that special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals in and three Russian entities for allegedly interfering with the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Fred Imbert reports for CNBC. “The Dow Jones industrial average traded just below breakeven rising as much as 232 points. The S&P 500 also fell below the flatline, after advancing as much as 0.9 percent. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2 percent.”

“The major indexes still remained on track to post strong weekly gains. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up more than 4 percent for the week,” Imbert reports. “Stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday after choppy trading. The Dow finished 306 points higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained more than 1 percent. They have also rebounded sharply from the correction levels seen last week. On Feb. 8, the major averages closed 10 percent below all-time highs set last month.”

“The indictment says that a Russian organization called the Internet Research Agency sought to wage ‘information warfare’ against the United States by using fictitious American personas and social media platforms and other Internet-based media,” Mike Calia and Dan Mangan report for CNBC. “While that effort was launched in 2014, by early to mid-2016, the defendants were ‘supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump … and disparaging Hillary Clinton,’ the indictment charges.”

“Under U.S law, foreign nationals generally are barred from federal election efforts,” Calia and Mangan report. “‘By in or around May 2014, the organization’s strategy included interfering with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with the stated goal of ‘spread[ing] distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general,” the indictment said.”

“Three defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud,” Calia and Mangan report. “Five defendants are charged with aggravated identity theft.”

