“A new bug has cropped up in iOS 11 that can cause an iPhone or iPad to crash when sent a specific character from the Telugu language of India in Messages or several popular third-party apps like WhatsApp, Outlook, and Facebook Messenger,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore. “This bug not only causes Springboard crashes, but prevents you from opening the app that received a message with that character again because the app is continually trying to load the message.”

“Apple has confirmed to iMore that the bug is not only fixed in current betas of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, it’ll also be made available to the current release versions of all the operating systems as well,” Keller writes. “So, for example, though the bug is fixed in iOS 11.3 beta, Apple will push out an update to iOS 11.2.5, the current release version, to fix the problem as well. That’ll make sure everyone gets the fix as quickly as possible.”

“If you’ve been struck by this bug and can’t open Messages or your third-party messaging or email app of choice,” Keller writes, “you should be able to fix it by having a friend send you a sort of “rescue message” in a different thread and tapping on that notification.”

