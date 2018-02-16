“Apple has confirmed to iMore that the bug is not only fixed in current betas of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, it’ll also be made available to the current release versions of all the operating systems as well,” Keller writes. “So, for example, though the bug is fixed in iOS 11.3 beta, Apple will push out an update to iOS 11.2.5, the current release version, to fix the problem as well. That’ll make sure everyone gets the fix as quickly as possible.”
“If you’ve been struck by this bug and can’t open Messages or your third-party messaging or email app of choice,” Keller writes, “you should be able to fix it by having a friend send you a sort of “rescue message” in a different thread and tapping on that notification.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve tested this “rescue message” fix and it works, so that’ll hold us until Apple can get the real fix released.
SEE ALSO:
Major new iOS bug can crash iPhones and disable access to Messages and other apps – February 15, 2018
ChaiOS ‘text bomb’ can crash your Apple iPhone or Mac with a single link – January 17, 2018
Three-character message prank crashes pre-iOS 10.2 Apple iPhones with a single text – January 18, 2017
Random string of Arabic characters can crash nearly any Mac, iPhone or iPad – September 3, 2013