Apple has come under the usual barrage of fire, but in this case, it seems silicone and wood don’t mix, especially when vibration damping in involved.
Sonos One speakers also leave marks on wood:
MacDailyNews Take: As Dave Mark writes for The Loop, “This, clearly, is the nature of the beast… Put something solid under the speaker to prevent the ring in the first place.”
Regardless, Apple obviously should have explained what could happen, not hastily published a support document after the HomePod rings began appearing online.
If you’re experiencing HomePod rings on wood, check out Bonavida’s Leather Coasters ($16.95 via Amazon) which, at 4-inches in diameter, are the perfect size for HomePod’s silicone base.
SEE ALSO:
Apple on HomePod furniture rings: You’re placing it wrong – February 15, 2018