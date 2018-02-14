“AT&T is currently offering buy one get one iPhone X,” Trevor Daugherty reports for 9to5Toys.

“You’ll need to be a new customer on AT&T Next to claim this offer,” Daugherty reports. “Your equivalent $1,000 credit will be spread out over the course of your service agreement (up to 30-months).”

Prior to this, Daugherty reports, “iPhone X deals have been tough to come by, topping out at $699 off a second device.”

Full details, terms, and conditions in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s a great deal if AT&T’s Next plan and network coverage work for you! See the eligible devices below, but we highly recommend choosing iPhone X. Eligible devices: iPhone X 64GB ($1,000), iPhone X 256GB ($1,150), iPhone 8 Plus 64GB ($800), iPhone 8 Plus 256GB ($950), iPhone 8 64GB ($700), and iPhone 8 256GB ($850). May buy any combo of these eligible devices.

