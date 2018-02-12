With the arrival of Apple’s new HomePod, “Siri can now (attempt to) answer your questions with 360°, high-fidelity sound,” iFixit reports. “How did Apple fit such big sound in such a small space—and what took them so long to do it? We might just have to take it apart to find out!”

“We take our first good look at Apple’s seamless 3D acoustic mesh,” iFixit reports. “Apple engineers developed this mesh to be acoustically transparent while protecting the HomePod’s insides from dust and debris. A sleek touch interface (in case Siri needs a break), along with a rather familiar LED indicator, sit atop the HomePod.”

“Our X-ray intelligence showed us some screws under the foot, so we concentrated our fire on the adhesive holding it down. Only after some serious heat-gunning were we able to slowly peel the foot up and off,” iFixit reports. “Even knowing the screws are there, we’re prepared for the worst, after that gooey chore… but are relieved to find those repair-friendly Torx screws ready to unscrew. Also under the glue-foot is a 14-pin port, probably used to test or program HomePods on Pogo pins during assembly.”

iFixit reports, “Chipwise, we spy: Apple A8 APL1011 SoC (we’ve seen this before, but doing a different job), likely paired with 1 GB RAM layered underneath, Toshiba THGBX4G7D2LLDYC 16 GB NAND flash…”

Much more info and plenty of gory autopsy photos in the full article here.