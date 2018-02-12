Apple has posted three new “how to” videos for iPhone users: “How to shoot a Portrait selfie on iPhone X,” “How to edit a Portrait selfie on iPhone X,” and “How to create a bouncing Live Photo on iPhone.”

With iPhone X, you can use Portrait Lighting with the front-facing camera for a studio-quality selfie without the studio. You can also add Portrait Lighting effects even after you’ve taken the perfect selfie. Plus, if you have an iPhone capable of Live Photos, you can take your Live Photos to the next level by making them bounce.

Portrait selfies require iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera system. Live Photos work on iPhone 6s and later.