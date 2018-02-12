With iPhone X, you can use Portrait Lighting with the front-facing camera for a studio-quality selfie without the studio. You can also add Portrait Lighting effects even after you’ve taken the perfect selfie. Plus, if you have an iPhone capable of Live Photos, you can take your Live Photos to the next level by making them bounce.
Portrait selfies require iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera system. Live Photos work on iPhone 6s and later.
MacDailyNews Take: Nice simple videos that also serve to entice iPhone upgrades is a very smart idea.