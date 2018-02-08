“Apple is adding two Chinese suppliers this year for a stable supply of 3-D sensing modules for its Face ID, a sophisticated 3-D facial recognition system and the signature feature of the iPhone X, according to industry sources on Feb. 8,” The Korea Herald reports.

“Apple plans to equip three new iPhones with Face ID this year,” The Korea Herald reports. “It seems to be diversifying suppliers for a stable supply of the key parts after supply constraints delayed the iPhone X’s launch last year.”

“Sources said LG Innotek will remain as the main vendor, while the secondary Chinese suppliers will produce the remainder,” The Korea Herald reports. “It is rare for Apple to have Chinese suppliers for key parts. Sources say their yield rate could affect LG Innotek’s supply volume in the future. Apple sells more than 200 million iPhones every year. ”

MacDailyNews Take: Whatever it takes in order to avoid the late launch that iPhone X suffered!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]