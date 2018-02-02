“Just in time for the big game, the Winter Olympics, the Oscars and everything else, YouTube TV has finally made its way to Roku and Apple TV,” David Katzmaier reports for CNET.

“Roku makes the most popular streamers and is a perennial favorite of CNET’s streamer and smart TV reviews, which are the best values on the market,” Katzmaier reports. “Apple TV is more expensive but still highly recommended for its polish and raft of capabilities. Between the two they account for more than half of the streaming player installed base in the US.”

“YouTube TV, not to be confused with the free version of YouTube filled with music videos, late-night TV clips and cute puppies, costs $35 per month and appeals to cable TV cord cutters,” Katzmaier reports. “YouTube TV’s competitors, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, are all currently available on most of the same devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and (in the case of Vue) PlayStation. YouTube TV has not announced plans for Fire TV or PlayStation apps.”

