“According to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Pulse program, the US market sold-through 51.2m smartphones during the holiday season quarter of 2017. “Apple sell-through during this period was a record 22.39 million smartphones. Apple was able to grow their sell-through market share from 37% to 44%. This is the highest ever market share for Apple in its home market.”

“During Q4 2017, all the three new iPhones were strong sellers—the three were the top three selling phones in the US market. However, since its launch on November 3rd, the iPhone X outsold the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by a 2:1 margin . What this means is the super-premium segment (above $800) has grown from almost 0% in previous years to 25% share of the total smartphones sold in USA during Q4 2017, which speaks volumes for the potential of USA market and the US consumers’ buying power,” Research Director, Neil Shah said in a statement.

“The success of the iPhone X, which begins at $999, and 256GB iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus variants will help boost ASP’s during the quarter. Over 10.5m iPhones sold in the US during 4Q17 had an ASP above $850 helping Apple register close to US$9 billion from these iPhone sales alone during the quarter. In many other key markets such as China (see here) , Chinese OEM’s such as Oppo, vivo, and Xiaomi have caused price or sales pressure downwards. However, to date, this has not been the case in the US market where iPhone user base has been growing steadily,” Research Director Jeff Fieldhack said in a statement.

Source: Counterpoint Research

