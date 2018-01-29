“But given HDMI’s ubiquity, you might have forgotten the other digital audio/video standard: DisplayPort,” Brown writes. “Both HDMI and DisplayPort can send high-definition digital video and audio from a source device to a display. So what’s the difference?”
“HDMI was designed primarily for consumer-electronics applications: Blu-ray players, TVs, video projectors, and the like. Despite the confusing cable specifications, it does things that DisplayPort can’t. Meanwhile, VESA-designed DisplayPort to be the ultimate display interface for computers, so it complements rather than replaces HDMI,” Brown writes. “HDMI isn’t going anywhere, and we wouldn’t want it to, but it’s time for computer manufacturers to show DisplayPort some love, too.”
MacDailyNews Take: It can get quickly get confusing for average consumers.
For example, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook offers a USB-C port which supports native DisplayPort 1.2 video output, HDMI video output using a USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, and even VGA output using a USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter. Apple’s MacBook Pro offers Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports which also support native DisplayPort output over USB‑C and HDMI, VGA, and Thunderbolt 2 output via adapters.