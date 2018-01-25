“Apple just announced that the next version of iOS, 11.3, will enable Advanced Mobile Location (AML), which automatically sends your location to emergency services in countries that support the solution,” Már Másson Maack writes for TNW.

“This is a pleasant surprise since Apple had been weirdly reluctant to enable the feature as TNW covered last year,” Maack writes. “The company ignored requests to enable AML and didn’t reply to TNW when asked about it, while Google enabled it for Android way back in July 2016.”

Maack writes, “The European Emergency Number Association (EENA)’s executive director, Gary Machado, told TNW that he was happy with the tech giant’s announcement: ‘This is huge news for people’s safety. It literally means saving more lives. From spring onwards, both Android and iOS devices will be able to provide accurate location to rescuers. It is now up to the countries to deploy AML everywhere in the world.'”

