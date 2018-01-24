“According to Akamai’s latest State of the Internet report (Q1 2017), the global average connection speed 7.2 Mbps (megabits per second),” Fraser writes. “In total, 25 countries/regions worldwide posted average speeds of at least 15 Mbps, up from 23 countries/regions in the fourth quarter of 2016.”
The top 10 countries with the fastest internet speeds (Avg Mbps/YoY change)
1. South Korea (28.6/-1.7%)
2. Norway (23.5/10%)
3. Sweden (22.5/9.2%)
4. Hong Kong (21.9/10%)
5. Switzerland (21.7/16%)
6. Finland (20.5/15%)
7. Singapore (20.3/23%)
8. Japan (20.2/11%)
9. Denmark (20.1/17%)
10. United States (18.7/22%)
Global average (7.2/15%)
MacDailyNews Note: The figures above not include mobile connectivity. In the first quarter of 2017, average mobile connection speeds (aggregated at a country/region level) ranged from a high of 26.0 Mbps in the United Kingdom to a low of 2.8 Mbps in Venezuela.
