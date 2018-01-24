“Perhaps you’re a digital nomad, dependent on a really good internet connection to load your posts, photos and videos. Or maybe you run an online business whose survival depends on the internet,” Isabelle Fraser writes for Angloinfo. “Or do you have teenage children who will drive you mad if they don’t have access to an internet connection that delivers a high-speed connection. Any of those sound like you?”

“According to Akamai’s latest State of the Internet report (Q1 2017), the global average connection speed 7.2 Mbps (megabits per second),” Fraser writes. “In total, 25 countries/regions worldwide posted average speeds of at least 15 Mbps, up from 23 countries/regions in the fourth quarter of 2016.”

The top 10 countries with the fastest internet speeds (Avg Mbps/YoY change)

1. South Korea (28.6/-1.7%)

2. Norway (23.5/10%)

3. Sweden (22.5/9.2%)

4. Hong Kong (21.9/10%)

5. Switzerland (21.7/16%)

6. Finland (20.5/15%)

7. Singapore (20.3/23%)

8. Japan (20.2/11%)

9. Denmark (20.1/17%)

10. United States (18.7/22%)

Global average (7.2/15%)

MacDailyNews Note: The figures above not include mobile connectivity. In the first quarter of 2017, average mobile connection speeds (aggregated at a country/region level) ranged from a high of 26.0 Mbps in the United Kingdom to a low of 2.8 Mbps in Venezuela.

