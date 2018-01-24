“Steve Yegge, who joined Google from Amazon in 2005, wrote a blog post about his decision to quit the company, saying it has become too focused on competitors instead of customers,” D’Onfro reports. “He said product launches such as its smart speaker, Home, its chat app Allo and its Android Instant Apps copy Amazon Echo, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and WeChat, respectively.”
“He said employees don’t set aside enough time to regularly interact with customers, instead relying on competitor activity to guide decisions about what people want,” D’Onfro reports. “The competition playing out most obviously in recent months has been between Amazon and Google. The two companies have had a race to the bottom on cloud pricing, and spats around their respective smart speakers, with Google blocking YouTube from working on Amazon’s FireTV and Amazon refusing to sell Google’s products. Google also just launchedits own audiobook service instead of integrating its smart speaker with Amazon’s offering.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: They haven’t innovated since they piggybacked an ad network onto a search engine. Now they just abuse that monopoly for as long as they can finance candidates who’ll help them avoid antitrust proceedings. And, no, hastily rejiggering a Blackberry clone into a bad iPhone knockoff isn’t innovation.
The main reason I left Google is that they can no longer innovate. They’ve pretty much lost that ability. — Steve Yegge
‘Tis always nice to see some honestly from the Do Know Evil contingent, ex- as it were.
Read Yegge’s post here.
