“A Google engineer who just left the company after nearly 13 years criticized it Wednesday for becoming ‘100% competitor-focused’ and said the company ‘can no longer innovate,'” Jillian D’Onfro reports for CNBC.

“Steve Yegge, who joined Google from Amazon in 2005, wrote a blog post about his decision to quit the company, saying it has become too focused on competitors instead of customers,” D’Onfro reports. “He said product launches such as its smart speaker, Home, its chat app Allo and its Android Instant Apps copy Amazon Echo, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and WeChat, respectively.”

“He said employees don’t set aside enough time to regularly interact with customers, instead relying on competitor activity to guide decisions about what people want,” D’Onfro reports. “The competition playing out most obviously in recent months has been between Amazon and Google. The two companies have had a race to the bottom on cloud pricing, and spats around their respective smart speakers, with Google blocking YouTube from working on Amazon’s FireTV and Amazon refusing to sell Google’s products. Google also just launchedits own audiobook service instead of integrating its smart speaker with Amazon’s offering.”

