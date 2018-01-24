“With the release of iOS 11.3 beta 1 and macOS 10.13.4 beta 1, Apple has also issued the first beta of Xcode 9.3 for developers,” Guilherme Rambo writes for 9to5Mac. “This version promises to fix lots of bugs and improve compilation times for Swift projects.”

“Apple is also warning developers that in a future release of macOS, 32-bit apps will no longer run without compromise, meaning that when 10.13.4 ships to users, they’ll be alerted when trying to run a 32-bit app,” Rambo writes.

“Apple is introducing a new version of their Energy Organizer tool, which helps developers with battery usage issues,” Rambo writes. “The new version of the tool will alert developers when their apps are exceeding a reasonable CPU threshold causing battery drain.”

Read more in the full article here.