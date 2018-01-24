“Apple is also warning developers that in a future release of macOS, 32-bit apps will no longer run without compromise, meaning that when 10.13.4 ships to users, they’ll be alerted when trying to run a 32-bit app,” Rambo writes.
“Apple is introducing a new version of their Energy Organizer tool, which helps developers with battery usage issues,” Rambo writes. “The new version of the tool will alert developers when their apps are exceeding a reasonable CPU threshold causing battery drain.”
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t use that new tool on your app, Facebook, or…
