“Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) is expected to land more LCM (LCD module) orders from Apple, which reportedly plans to release an entry-level 13-inch MacBook in the second half of 2018, according to industry sources,” Siu Han and Steve Shen report for Digitimes.

“GIS is expected to see its revenues stay flat or up slightly on year in the first half of 2018 as its shipments of 3D touch panels for iPhone X are likely to drop due to slower-than-expected sales of the OLED-based smartphone model, indicated the sources,” Han and Shen report. “Shipments of the iPhone X from Apple’s production partner Foxconn Electronics are now projected to reach 18 million and 13 million units in the first and second quarter of 2018, compared to 20-30 million and 15-20 million units forecast previously, said the sources.”

MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on! Any new Mac goodness is always welcome!

