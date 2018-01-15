“Apple was the only foreign brand to have a smartphone model in the top 10 best-selling handsets in China in 2017,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “The iPhone 7 Plus managed 2.8 percent of all sales in the world’s largest smartphone market, according to data from Counterpoint Research released Monday. Apple’s large-screen device trailed the Oppo R9s which gained 3 percent market share.”

“The smaller-screen iPhone 7 was the fifth best-selling device in China with 2.4 percent market share,” Kharpal reports. “‘iPhone 7 Plus performed better than iPhone 7, demonstrating that currently in China market price may not be the only concern among consumers. Apple users may value more on better specs … than extra budget,’ [Counterpoint analyst James] Yan said.”

“China is an incredibly competitive smartphone market, and one where Samsung used to dominate. But it is now controlled by local Chinese players,” Kharpal reports. “Huawei accounted for 19.4 percent market share in the third quarter of 2017, followed by Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and then Apple, according to IDC data.”

