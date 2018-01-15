“The smaller-screen iPhone 7 was the fifth best-selling device in China with 2.4 percent market share,” Kharpal reports. “‘iPhone 7 Plus performed better than iPhone 7, demonstrating that currently in China market price may not be the only concern among consumers. Apple users may value more on better specs … than extra budget,’ [Counterpoint analyst James] Yan said.”
“China is an incredibly competitive smartphone market, and one where Samsung used to dominate. But it is now controlled by local Chinese players,” Kharpal reports. “Huawei accounted for 19.4 percent market share in the third quarter of 2017, followed by Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and then Apple, according to IDC data.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good showing for Apple iPhones!
The best-selling smartphones in China in 2017, according to Counterpoint Research:
1. Oppo R9s
2. iPhone 7 Plus
3. Vivo X9
4. Oppo A57
5. iPhone 7
6. Oppo R11
7. Vivo Y66
8. Honor 8 Lite
9. Xiaomi RedMI Note 4X
10. Honor Enjoy 6X
Two real iPhones and eight iPhone wannabes.
