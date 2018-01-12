“I’ve racked up an embarrassing amount of time playing Desert Golfing on my iPhone X. It’s a lovely little app. It’s so stupid. Some horrible friend recommended it,” Rian Johnson laments in The Wall Street Journal. “I can’t remember who, but if I ever do, I need to punch that person in the face. The most humiliating thing is I think I have played more than 1,500 holes on it.”

“I typed Episode VIII out on a MacBook Air. For security it was ‘air-gapped’ — never connected to the internet. I carried it around and used it for nothing except writing the script. I kept it in a safe at Pinewood Studios,” Johnson explains. “I think my producer was constantly horrified I would leave it in a coffee shop.”

“When I was writing Episode VIII, I was listening to ‘The History of Rome’ podcast (hosted by Mike Duncan),” Johnson ways. “The stories have a lot of similarities. They’re about family dynamics and family politics. They’re about war and the mechanisms of war. You’ve got characters like Nero who are these insane, larger-than-life, operatic madmen driving their country to ruin. It’s very timely.”

Read more in the full article here.