“I typed Episode VIII out on a MacBook Air. For security it was ‘air-gapped’ — never connected to the internet. I carried it around and used it for nothing except writing the script. I kept it in a safe at Pinewood Studios,” Johnson explains. “I think my producer was constantly horrified I would leave it in a coffee shop.”
“When I was writing Episode VIII, I was listening to ‘The History of Rome’ podcast (hosted by Mike Duncan),” Johnson ways. “The stories have a lot of similarities. They’re about family dynamics and family politics. They’re about war and the mechanisms of war. You’ve got characters like Nero who are these insane, larger-than-life, operatic madmen driving their country to ruin. It’s very timely.”
MacDailyNews Take: Five stars for The History of Rome by Mike Duncan! Highly recommended.
Also (see the full article), five stars as well each for Johnson’s watch (Omega Speedmaster Pro), camera (Leica M6 35mm film), sketchbooks (Moleskine A4-size soft cover), and, of course, personal computer, the still inimitable and nearly perfect in every respect MacBook Air.