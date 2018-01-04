“Apple has filed a lawsuit against the Attac activist group after about 100 of its supporters occupied the tech giant’s flagship store in Paris last month, protesting alleged ‘wide-scale tax evasion’ by the firm,” AFP reports.

“An Apple spokesman told AFP on Thursday that while it respected the group’s right to expression, its recent actions had ‘put the security of our customers and employees at risk,'” AFP reports. “It is seeking 3,000 euros ($3,600) from Attac, or the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Aid to Citizens, and a court order barring the group from staging further protests in its stores, for which they would face a penalty of 150,000 euros.”

“Attac staged a sit-in at Apple’s grandiose Opera store on December 2, demanding the US technology giant pay billions of euros the EU says it owes in back taxes. They blocked the store for several hours on a busy pre-Christmas Saturday, leaving only after they were assured of a meeting with management,” AFP reports. “The company said it had met with representatives on December 18 and asked them to refrain from further actions because of security concerns.”

