“My favorites are all free, though you can subscribe for more features to most of them as well. But free works just fine,” Jolly writes. “They’re all built around the science-based concept of high-intensity circuit training using body weight, so you don’t need any fancy equipment. I’ve done these in hotel rooms, my office, parks, and even in a quiet corner at the airport waiting to get on a plane.”
Jolly writes, “Here are my favorite seven-minute workout apps, based on my past life as a personal trainer myself, current life as a ridiculously busy working mom and tech journalist who reviews this kind of thing for a living.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Have at ’em!