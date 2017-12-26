“This year, the Alexa app for Amazon Echo smart speakers topped App Store free charts, hitting the #1 in a few regions, with Google Home also charting in the top ten. Smart speakers were a hot holiday shopping item this year for sure,” Mayo reports. “Customers waiting for Apple’s entrance into the smart speaker space will have to wait a bit. The HomePod was originally planned to be out in December, but Apple announced that it was delaying the launch until early 2018.”
Mayo reports, “Outside of the smart speaker realm, the Fitbit app made a strong showing on Christmas Day consistently breaking the top 10 best-selling free apps.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The HomePod delay was a big missed opportunity for Apple. Getting those millions lost to the ecosystem (including Apple Music) back is going to be much harder than simply selling them a smart speaker in the first place.