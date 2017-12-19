“While many Apple Watch bands put fashion front and center, the Nomad Sport Strap embraces the wearable’s exercise potential,” Lewis Wallace writes for Cult of Mac. “This wide, black silicone strap makes the Apple Watch look less like a smartwatch and more like a hard-core fitness tracker.”

“When you’re wearing the Nomad Sport Strap, you really won’t see [Apple Watch’s] corners,” Wallace writes. “The sport band measures nearly as wide as the Apple Watch itself where its sturdy lugs lock it into place.”

“Unlike many other bands, the Nomad Sport Strap’s connector is part of the band. That means you can wear it with any color Apple Watch casing. (Unfortunately, this band only comes in the 42mm size),” Wallace writes. “The Nomad silicone band is U.V.- and water-resistant, so the strap won’t fade over time. I’ve been wearing mine off and on for months, and don’t notice any difference at all. It remains as rugged and resilient as the first day I strapped it onto my wrist.”



