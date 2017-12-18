Apple will host the 2018 Annual Meeting of shareholders at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on February 13, 2018. The record date for the meeting is December 15, 2017, and additional details about the meeting will be available soon when we file our proxy statement. We anticipate there may be more shareholders who would like to attend than we have seats to accommodate. Therefore, if you’re a shareholder as of December 15, 2017 and you’d like to attend the meeting,

Once our proxy statement is filed, the bank, broker, or other organization that holds your Apple shares will be issuing proxy materials to you that will include a unique control number. You’ll need that number to register for the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 22, 2018, and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure you receive your proxy materials in a timely way, please make sure that your contact information is current at the organization that holds your shares.