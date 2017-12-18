“Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Video app for Apple TV had the most first-week downloads of any app in the history of the tvOS App Store,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “‘Prime Video has been a hit with Apple TV customers around the world — it had the most first-week downloads of any app in the history of tvOS,’ an Amazon spokesperson reportedly told BestAppleTV.com.”

“Amazon and Apple haven’t disclosed any actual download numbers, nor do we know the previous record or the app that achieved it,” Rossignol reports. “Amazon Prime Video launched on the tvOS App Store for the fourth-generation and fifth-generation Apple TV earlier this month, and it was also automatically made available on the non-tvOS third-generation Apple TV.”

“Similar to the Prime Video app on other platforms,” Rossignol reports, “the Apple TV version enables Amazon Prime subscribers to watch Amazon Prime exclusive TV series, and a collection of movies, including some titles in 4K HDR. Prime Video for tvOS supports both the Apple TV’s universal search functionality and Apple’s TV app.

