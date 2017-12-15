“The iPhone X, with its $1,000 price tag, is proving to be an enticing device,” Mike Peterson reports for iDropNews. “So enticing, in fact, that one UPS driver allegedly stole a package containing the device after delivering it just hours earlier.”

“The UPS driver routinely delivered the package containing the Apple flagship to the recipient’s front porch in St. Pete Beach, Florida, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department records,” Peterson reports. “But the driver then allegedly returned two hours later, stuffed the package under his shirt, and ran away, local media outlet ABC Action News reported.”

“But the homeowner and recipient of the iPhone X delivery, Jovita Acute-Parker, had installed two surveillance cameras at her front door,” Peterson reports.

“Investigators say 47-year-old Jason Christopher Mohn was a UPS contractor,” Carson Chambers reports for ABC Action News. “He’s not anymore after getting fired on the spot.”

“The new iPhone X was delivered to Jovita Acute-Parker’s St. Pete Beach porch Tuesday,” Chambers reports. “‘It was $999 plus tax, so it’s $1,068 something dollars,’ said Jovita Acute-Parker.”

Chambers reports, “A police report says his supervisor found the iPhone X in his personal belongings at work, which means Acute-Parker will soon be able to wrap the gift for her friend.”

MacDailyNews Take: Man, that’s a nice gift, Jovita. Can we be your friends, too?

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the extra Christmas help. Foiled by Ring (or the like). Straight to the clink! Which reminds us law-abiding folk, enjoying our freedom: Straight to the keg! TGIF, everyone!

