“Growth was driven by network improvements in many countries, including Norway, Australia and India, which saw its broadband speeds increase 77 percent this year, making it the most improved of the world’s largest countries,” Molla reports. “It still ranks 76th out of all countries, with an average broadband download speed of 18.82 Mpbs.”
Molla reports, “The U.S. ranks 44th in mobile download speeds, at 26.32 Mbps.”
