“Internet download speeds grew more than 30 percent this year for both wireline and mobile connections as compared to a year earlier, according to new data from internet speed-test company Ookla,” Rani Molla reports for Recode. “That makes the average download speed 40 Mbps for broadband and 20 Mbps for mobile.”

“Growth was driven by network improvements in many countries, including Norway, Australia and India, which saw its broadband speeds increase 77 percent this year, making it the most improved of the world’s largest countries,” Molla reports. “It still ranks 76th out of all countries, with an average broadband download speed of 18.82 Mpbs.”

Molla reports, “The U.S. ranks 44th in mobile download speeds, at 26.32 Mbps.”

Read more in the full article here.