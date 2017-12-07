“Apple has added a new post to its Machine Learning Journal that explains how it’s using differential privacy to protect users, even when collecting very sensitive data such as keystrokes and the sites users visit,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet.

“This type of data collection occurs when users opt in to share usage analytics from macOS or iOS, allowing Apple to collect ‘privatized records,'” Tung reports. “Apple introduced differential privacy in iOS 10 in support of new data collection aimed at improving QuickType, emoji suggestions, Spotlight suggestions, and media playback features in Safari. The system works on the basis that statistical noise can be added to data on the device before it’s shared with Apple.”

Tung reports, “It says its approach to differential privacy on the device allows data to be ‘randomized before being sent from the device, so the server never sees or receives raw data.”

