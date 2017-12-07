“This type of data collection occurs when users opt in to share usage analytics from macOS or iOS, allowing Apple to collect ‘privatized records,'” Tung reports. “Apple introduced differential privacy in iOS 10 in support of new data collection aimed at improving QuickType, emoji suggestions, Spotlight suggestions, and media playback features in Safari. The system works on the basis that statistical noise can be added to data on the device before it’s shared with Apple.”
Tung reports, “It says its approach to differential privacy on the device allows data to be ‘randomized before being sent from the device, so the server never sees or receives raw data.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone or a Mac, then it’s an inferior, insecure, derivative, privacy-trampling POS.
SEE ALSO:
Apple begins mining browsing data in Safari via differential privacy – September 26, 2017
Apple explains how it’s making Siri smarter without endangering user privacy – September 11, 2017
Apple’s cutting-edge ‘differential privacy’ is opt-in – June 24, 2016
Apple’s cutting-edge ‘differential privacy’ offers unique option for technology users – June 20, 2016
Apple’s use of cutting-edge tech will peek at user habits without violating privacy – June 16, 2016
Apple unveils iOS 10, the mother of all iOS releases – June 13, 2016
Apple previews major update with macOS Sierra – June 13, 2016