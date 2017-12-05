“The iPhone X has been available for just over a month now, and as supply and demand start to balance out, Apple is expanding the lineup,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Starting today, the iPhone X is available SIM-free and unlocked directly from Apple.”

“If you head to Apple’s Online Store, there’s a new fifth option available when choosing which iPhone X variant you want to buy,” Miller reports. “In addition to the AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon models, there’s an option to buy without a carrier at all.”

“Buying an iPhone X without a carrier means the device will come SIM-free and ready to use with a carrier of your choosin,” Miller reports. “In terms of shipping times, all SIM-free iPhone X models ordered today will deliver by December 12th, according to Apple. This is in line with shipping estimates for carrier models.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Prior to this, Verizon iPhone X units purchased outright (and, perhaps, from other carriers) were also unlocked (we know, because those are the iPhone X units we bought).

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]