“Ah, it’s that time of year again! Carols ring, holly glistens, and Apple comes out with a new iPhone model,” David Pogue reports for Yahoo Finance. “And we conveniently start losing or breaking our existing phones.”

“That’s not just clumsiness at work,” Pogue reports. “According to a study from the University of Michigan, it’s your psychology at work, attempting to help you justify the purchase of a faster, better phone model.”

“Ordinarily, associate professor of psychology Josh Ackerman says, when we lose or break a phone, we file a report. We ask our insurance to cover it, we cash in on our AppleCare coverage—we somehow report it,” Pogue reports. “But when he studied the numbers over time, he discovered something bizarre: every time Apple or Samsung comes out with a new smartphone model, the number of broken phone/lost phone claims go down… To test his theory, Ackerman’s team reproduced the psychological setup with less pricey belongings…”

Read more in the full article here.