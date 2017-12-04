“In eight countries, the iPhone X already accounts for over 2% of the iPhone active installed base just three weeks after its first availability on November 3,” Rodney Chan reports for DigiTimes. “The leading countries for iPhone X adoption are markets with high gross domestic product (GDP) per head such as Singapore, Denmark, Switzerland and Japan, according to IHS Markit.”

“Countries where “Plus” model iPhones have been successful in the past have a strong correlation with initial levels of iPhone X adoption, the research firm noted,” Chan reports. “Consumers in those markets have a greater interest in larger displays and high-quality dual cameras, as well as the willingness to pay the higher price a Plus model or iPhone X costs over regular-size iPhones.”

“IHS Markit expects Apple to enjoy its best ever year for iPhone. IHS Markit forecasts each of the next four quarters will see on-year increases in iPhone shipment volumes. In the fourth quarter of 2017, IHS Markit forecasts Apple will ship 88.8 million iPhones – this will be the greatest number of iPhones ever shipped in one quarter,” Chan reports. “Apple will need to ship just 31 million iPhone X units for iPhone average selling price (ASP) to exceed US$700 for the first time in the iPhone’s 10-year history, assuming total shipments amount to 88.8 million.”

Read more in the full article here.