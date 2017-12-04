“Countries where “Plus” model iPhones have been successful in the past have a strong correlation with initial levels of iPhone X adoption, the research firm noted,” Chan reports. “Consumers in those markets have a greater interest in larger displays and high-quality dual cameras, as well as the willingness to pay the higher price a Plus model or iPhone X costs over regular-size iPhones.”
“IHS Markit expects Apple to enjoy its best ever year for iPhone. IHS Markit forecasts each of the next four quarters will see on-year increases in iPhone shipment volumes. In the fourth quarter of 2017, IHS Markit forecasts Apple will ship 88.8 million iPhones – this will be the greatest number of iPhones ever shipped in one quarter,” Chan reports. “Apple will need to ship just 31 million iPhone X units for iPhone average selling price (ASP) to exceed US$700 for the first time in the iPhone’s 10-year history, assuming total shipments amount to 88.8 million.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s earnings results for this quarter are going to stun Mr. Market!