● Automatic mode switching to native frame rate and dynamic range of video content with Apple TV 4K
● Support for switching Apple TV 4K display output to SDR for apps that are GPU-bound when running in HDR
● Automatic use of region during setup or region change to suggest refresh rate of 50Hz or 60Hz
● Restoring Unwatched category in Home Sharing for Movies, TV Shows, and Home Videos
MacDailyNews Note: On Apple TV 4K or Apple TV (4th generation), go to Settings > System > Software Updates and Select Update Software. The select Download and Install. Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes. After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart and prepare the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes. After Apple TV prepares the update, it will install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.
You can also set your Apple TV to automatically install new updates when they’re available. Just go to Settings > System > Software Updates and turn on Automatically Update.