“Huberty thinks a number of factors are working in Apple’s favor in China, including increased interest in large-screen phones, a sizable base of older iPhones due for upgrades, and ‘pent up demand for a revolutionary new iPhone,'” Bary reports. “Data from Jiguang, a mobile-messaging company, suggests that there were more people who abandoned their Chinese smartphones for iPhones in the four-week period that ended Oct. 22 than there were iPhone users who moved over to a local manufacturer, according to Morgan Stanley.”
Bary reports, ‘We expect this trend to only accelerate as future data sets will include the period after the iPhone X first began shipping,’ Huberty wrote.”
MacDailyNews Take: All systems go for iPhone X!