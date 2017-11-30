“Apple Inc. reported growth in China in its latest quarter for the first time in nearly two years, and one analyst said Thursday that it is the start of a new pattern,” Emily Bary reports for MarketWatch. “‘We believe that Apple is just turning the corner in China and growth will meaningfully accelerate in the quarters to come,’ Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty wrote in a note to clients Thursday.”

“Huberty thinks a number of factors are working in Apple’s favor in China, including increased interest in large-screen phones, a sizable base of older iPhones due for upgrades, and ‘pent up demand for a revolutionary new iPhone,'” Bary reports. “Data from Jiguang, a mobile-messaging company, suggests that there were more people who abandoned their Chinese smartphones for iPhones in the four-week period that ended Oct. 22 than there were iPhone users who moved over to a local manufacturer, according to Morgan Stanley.”

Bary reports, ‘We expect this trend to only accelerate as future data sets will include the period after the iPhone X first began shipping,’ Huberty wrote.”

