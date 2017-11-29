“The TrueDepth camera’s infrared sensors penetrate sunglasses, so it can actually see if your eyes or open or closed, and detect where your eyes are looking — even through mirrored sunglasses. This is beneficial for Face ID’s attention awareness feature, which prevents the iPhone from unlocking until it detects that your eyes are looking at your phone. Unlike Face ID, where you’re protected by the attention awareness feature, Touch ID has no such equivalent,” AppleInsider writes. “If you’re not concerned about someone unlocking your iPhone X by holding it up to your face, you can turn the attention detection feature off in Settings. This will help speed up the process of unlocking with Face ID, at the cost of some security.”
“Touch ID only has one step for authentication — scanning your fingerprint. Face ID, meanwhile, has to project infrared dots onto your face, scan those dots, and then authenticate against data stored in the Secure Enclave, a process that adds a small amount of time to the unlock procedure,” AppleInsider writes. “But the way the iPhone X is implemented, namely as a hands-off security solution, means that Face ID can actually be faster in practice than Touch ID.”
MacDailyNews Take: Face ID.
Take it from those of us who’ve been using Touch ID for 4 years, 2 months, and 20 days and Face ID for the last 27 days: If we could magically dump Touch ID for Face ID on all of our iOS and macOS computers, we’d do it in a heartbeat!