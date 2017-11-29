“YouTube is full of videos showing people tricking Face ID with elaborate masks, but logically, having your face captured and 3D printed is not a realistic concern for the overwhelming majority of iPhone X owners,” AppleInsider writes. “Some AppleInsider viewers have also expressed concern that Face ID might work by putting sunglasses on someone who is sleeping. Those people simply do not understand how Face ID on the iPhone X works.”

“The TrueDepth camera’s infrared sensors penetrate sunglasses, so it can actually see if your eyes or open or closed, and detect where your eyes are looking — even through mirrored sunglasses. This is beneficial for Face ID’s attention awareness feature, which prevents the iPhone from unlocking until it detects that your eyes are looking at your phone. Unlike Face ID, where you’re protected by the attention awareness feature, Touch ID has no such equivalent,” AppleInsider writes. “If you’re not concerned about someone unlocking your iPhone X by holding it up to your face, you can turn the attention detection feature off in Settings. This will help speed up the process of unlocking with Face ID, at the cost of some security.”

“Touch ID only has one step for authentication — scanning your fingerprint. Face ID, meanwhile, has to project infrared dots onto your face, scan those dots, and then authenticate against data stored in the Secure Enclave, a process that adds a small amount of time to the unlock procedure,” AppleInsider writes. “But the way the iPhone X is implemented, namely as a hands-off security solution, means that Face ID can actually be faster in practice than Touch ID.”



