“Apple is preparing to launch a new lower-price iPhone during the first half of 2018, China’s Economic Daily News said Wednesday,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“The new iPhone SE 2 will cost about $450 and will be aimed at sales in emerging markets, according to the report, which did not cite sources,” Haselton reports. “The report suggested that the iPhone SE 2 will replace the current iPhone SE.”

“The current model starts at $349, $200 cheaper than the next most affordable smartphone, Apple’s iPhone 7,” Haselton reports. “The iPhone SE 2 will cost about $450, more expensive than the current price but still less expensive than the iPhone 7, the Daily said. It’s likely the phone will have a more powerful processor…”

