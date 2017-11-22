“The iPhone 7 Plus proved a success in the market thanks to a shift in customer preferences toward larger-screen devices, as well as the inclusion of a dual-lens camera system that was excluded from the standard iPhone 7,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “During Apple’s most recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook commented on the sales velocity of the iPhone 8 Plus, which went on sale back in September, saying that it had ‘gotten off to the fastest start of any Plus model.'”

“So it may be surprising when I predict that the iPhone 8 Plus will be discontinued when Apple introduces its new iPhones in 2018,” Eassa writes. “Next year, Apple is set to launch an iPhone with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is expected to have minimal bezels, just as today’s iPhone X does, and is also expected to feature Apple’s 3D sensing TrueDepth camera to allow for features such as Face ID and Animoji.”

“This device is expected to serve as a lower-cost alternative to next year’s iPhone X series of smartphones,” Eassa writes. “Kuo also expects such a device to start at between $649 and $749. Let’s suppose Apple introduces such a device at $699, or the midpoint of Kuo’s expectations. Where would that leave this year’s iPhone 8 Plus, which currently starts at $799? …Although I expect the iPhone 8 Plus to be discontinued, the iPhone 8 could remain. The device currently starts at $699, so after the customary $100 discount, it’d start at $599 — solidly below where the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone would start.”

