“So it may be surprising when I predict that the iPhone 8 Plus will be discontinued when Apple introduces its new iPhones in 2018,” Eassa writes. “Next year, Apple is set to launch an iPhone with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is expected to have minimal bezels, just as today’s iPhone X does, and is also expected to feature Apple’s 3D sensing TrueDepth camera to allow for features such as Face ID and Animoji.”
“This device is expected to serve as a lower-cost alternative to next year’s iPhone X series of smartphones,” Eassa writes. “Kuo also expects such a device to start at between $649 and $749. Let’s suppose Apple introduces such a device at $699, or the midpoint of Kuo’s expectations. Where would that leave this year’s iPhone 8 Plus, which currently starts at $799? …Although I expect the iPhone 8 Plus to be discontinued, the iPhone 8 could remain. The device currently starts at $699, so after the customary $100 discount, it’d start at $599 — solidly below where the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone would start.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone X marks the spot – the inflection point – where major changes such as the removal of the Home button and the introduction of Face ID will render the models which sport Home buttons “obsolete” faster than we’ve seen in the past, especially at the higher end of the iPhone range. After nearly 3 weeks with our iPhone X units, we’d never willingly go back to an iPhone with a Home button. We can’t wait until our iPad shed them, too.
