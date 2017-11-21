“Ahead of the launch of the iPhone X, people wondered how Apple Pay would work without a Touch ID Home button for confirming payments, but as it turns out, the payments service isn’t too much different,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “We went through the checkout process with Apple Pay to give MacRumors readers who haven’t yet had a chance to use the system a look at just how it works.”

“When you’re at a store that accepts Apple Pay,” Clover reports, “the Apple Pay process is more or less the same as it was with Touch ID, but some of the gestures are different.”

“When you’re ready to check out, press the side button on the iPhone X twice to bring up the default Apple Pay card and authenticate with Face ID,” Clover reports. “Then hold your iPhone X down to the reader to confirm payment.”





Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Seems pretty simple, but since we have Apple Watches (double-press side button and hold to reader), we’ve never even thought to try Apple Pay with our iPhone X units yet! In fact, we can’t remember the last time we used an iPhone for Apple Pay.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]